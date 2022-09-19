The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The remnants of Typhoon Merbok are forecast to move into the Bering Sea and "bomb out" in a process also known as bombogenesis.
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Clear. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a hot day tomorr…
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
This evening in Bristol: Clear. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
Though it's a nice idea, artificially cooling ocean surfaces won't do much to stop the destructive power of a hurricane.
The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55…
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Clear skies. Low 56F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it …
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
This evening in Bristol: Clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks to reach a w…