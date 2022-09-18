Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.