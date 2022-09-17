The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 56 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 17, 2022 in Bristol, VA
