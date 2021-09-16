 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 16, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The Bristol area can expect a hot day. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 63 degrees is today's low. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.

