Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 15, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low around 65F. Winds ligh…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. Don't leav…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect cl…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 83 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees …
This evening's outlook for Bristol: Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead,…
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
The risk of death on extra-hot and polluted days is about three times greater than the effect of either high heat or high air pollution alone.
Bristol's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bris…