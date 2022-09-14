Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 77 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.