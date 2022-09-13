The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. A 52-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 13, 2022 in Bristol, VA
🎧 Learn how the digital weather space is changing when the Lee Weather Team talks with the meteorologists at WeatherBrains.
