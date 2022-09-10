Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
There has been some noise recently about winter forecasts from the people who put together one of the farmer’s almanacs.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. There is a…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods o…
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Looking a…
Bristol folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today.…
For the drive home in Bristol: Partly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low around 60F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Bristol folks …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees to…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Bristol. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. The area wi…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Dr. Rosimar Rios-Berrios, a research meteorologist, about extreme flooding and climate change.
For the drive home in Bristol: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 67F. Win…