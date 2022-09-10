Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 79% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.