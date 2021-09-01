 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts