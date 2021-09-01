Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 1, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 72 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until WED 2:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.