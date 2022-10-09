Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA
