Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 2:00 AM EDT until SUN 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.