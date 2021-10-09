 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 9, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SAT 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

