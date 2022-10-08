 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 8, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

