Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

It will be a warm day in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.