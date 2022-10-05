 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It should reach a moderate 70 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

