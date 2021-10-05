Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.