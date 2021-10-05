The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a moderate 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA
