Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South.