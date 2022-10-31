Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a comfortable 68 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2022 in Bristol, VA
