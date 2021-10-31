Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 33% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Bristol, VA
