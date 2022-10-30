 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks to reach a pleasant 70 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

