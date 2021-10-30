 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Rain is expected for this Saturday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

