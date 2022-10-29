The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. 48 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2022 in Bristol, VA
