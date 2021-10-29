 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

