Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 29, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 46 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 95% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.