Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It should reach a comfortable 61 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 66% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Bristol, VA
