Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. A 43-degree low is forecasted. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until WED 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 27, 2021 in Bristol, VA
