Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 26, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 64 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 de…
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 d…
Heavy rain that fell over the weekend in central and northern parts of California was associated with a phenomenon called an “atmospheric river.”
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We wil…
If rural communities plan carefully, they can reinvent themselves as the perfect homes for people fleeing wildfire and hurricane zones.
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 61 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. We will …
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. …
Bristol's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It looks like it …