Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA
