Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.