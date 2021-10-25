Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA
