Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 25, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a moderate 69 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 8 mph.