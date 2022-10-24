The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2022 in Bristol, VA
