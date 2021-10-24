 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 24, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

