Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 23, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Bristol. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.