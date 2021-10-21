Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 21, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks like it will be a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.