Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 20, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Bristol. It should reach a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.