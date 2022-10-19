 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from WED 2:00 AM EDT until WED 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

