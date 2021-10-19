The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 19, 2021 in Bristol, VA
