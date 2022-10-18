Temperatures in Bristol will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from TUE 2:00 AM EDT until TUE 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2022 in Bristol, VA
