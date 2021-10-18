Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 18, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 4:00 AM EDT until MON 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.