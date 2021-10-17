Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Bristol, VA
"La Niña is anticipated to affect temperature and precipitation across the United States during the upcoming months," the NOAA weather center said.
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Two forest researchers whose own communities were threatened by fires in 2021 explain how historic policies left forests at high risk of megafires.
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
