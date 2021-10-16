Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 92% chance of precipitation. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 16, 2021 in Bristol, VA
