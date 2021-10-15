 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

