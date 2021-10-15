Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 15, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 59 degrees is toda…
A study says about 50 major coastal cities will need to enact "unprecedented" measures to prevent rising seas from swallowing populated areas.
If another Hurricane Isabel hit the Chesapeake Bay area a few decades from now, it could affect at least a million more people and cause $6 billion more in damage than when it landed in 2003, new research suggests.
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. 55 degrees is today's low. Periods of t…
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees …
Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see…
Hot, humid population centers have become epicenters of heat risk, calling into question the conventional wisdom that urbanization uniformly cuts poverty.
Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'l…
From Montana to Nevada, snow fell in the western U.S. from Sunday into Monday, creating some very early winter wonderlands.
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperatu…