Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Bristol area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 66 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.