Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 12, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.