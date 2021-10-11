Today's temperature in Bristol will be warm. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 11, 2021 in Bristol, VA
