Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from MON 1:00 AM EDT until MON 9:00 AM EDT.