Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 10, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until SUN 9:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

