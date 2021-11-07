Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 7, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a pleasant 61 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.