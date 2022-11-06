Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 6, 2022 in Bristol, VA

Bristol will see warm temperatures this Sunday. It looks like it will be a moderate 79 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 23% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.