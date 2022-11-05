 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 5:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.

