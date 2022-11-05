The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Bristol community. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. 61 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SAT 5:00 AM EDT until SAT 5:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit heraldcourier.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2022 in Bristol, VA
