Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.