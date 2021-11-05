Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 55 degrees. 30 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 5, 2021 in Bristol, VA
