Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Bristol area. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2022 in Bristol, VA
