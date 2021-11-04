 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Bristol, VA

{{featured_button_text}}

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts