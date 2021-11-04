Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 4, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol area Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EDT until THU 10:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.