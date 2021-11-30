Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rivers in the sky have led to landslides blocking roads, rivers inundating towns and, in one case, returning an old lake bed back into a lake.
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Bristol today. It should reach a cold 39 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies to…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Bristol today. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skie…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It should reach a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Bristol temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 54 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Today's con…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Bristol area. It looks like it will be a chilly 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
This evening in Bristol: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a chi…
Bristol's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Bristol folks should see …
Tonight's weather conditions in Bristol: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Bristol are…