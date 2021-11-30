Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 30, 2021 in Bristol, VA

Bristol folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on heraldcourier.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.